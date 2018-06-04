2018 Best Home Appliance Store: Fred’s Appliance

Fred’s Appliance in Kennewick has “a little something for everybody” looking to upgrade a kitchen, replace a laundry set or outfit a home, said store manager Brett Steinauer.
A basic refrigerator? Absolutely. Or how about one with smart technology that’ll let you check to see if you’re out of ketchup while you’re at the store? They have that, too.
And if they don’t have a piece in stock, they can get it.
With more than 30,000 square feet of space between its showroom and warehouse, Fred’s Appliance is home to the largest selection of appliances in the Tri-Cities.
“We do inexpensive (pieces) all the way to high-end,” Steinauer said.
The store also does appliance repair.
“It’s really about the people who shop here,” Steinauer said. “We really want the experience to be positive for people, so they can come in here and be put in front of what they want or need.”
1. Fred’s Appliance
6x winner!
383 S. Columbia Center Blvd., Kennewick, 509-736-9595
fredsappliances.com
2. Bunch Finnigan Appliances
9 E. Columbia Dr., Kennewick, 509-586-1074
www.go2bunch.com
3. Lowe’s Home Improvement
1020 N. Colorado St., Kennewick, 509-736-4151
4520 N. Road 68, Pasco, 509-546-7600
lowes.com
