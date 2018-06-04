Fred’s Appliance offers shoppers a wide range of household appliances, from stoves and refrigerators to washers and dryers.
Fred’s Appliance offers shoppers a wide range of household appliances, from stoves and refrigerators to washers and dryers. Courtesy photo

Readers' Choice

2018 Best Home Appliance Store: Fred’s Appliance

June 04, 2018 05:40 PM

Fred’s Appliance in Kennewick has “a little something for everybody” looking to upgrade a kitchen, replace a laundry set or outfit a home, said store manager Brett Steinauer.

A basic refrigerator? Absolutely. Or how about one with smart technology that’ll let you check to see if you’re out of ketchup while you’re at the store? They have that, too.

And if they don’t have a piece in stock, they can get it.

With more than 30,000 square feet of space between its showroom and warehouse, Fred’s Appliance is home to the largest selection of appliances in the Tri-Cities.

“We do inexpensive (pieces) all the way to high-end,” Steinauer said.

The store also does appliance repair.

“It’s really about the people who shop here,” Steinauer said. “We really want the experience to be positive for people, so they can come in here and be put in front of what they want or need.”

1. Fred’s Appliance

6x winner!

383 S. Columbia Center Blvd., Kennewick, 509-736-9595

fredsappliances.com

2. Bunch Finnigan Appliances

9 E. Columbia Dr., Kennewick, 509-586-1074

www.go2bunch.com

3. Lowe’s Home Improvement

1020 N. Colorado St., Kennewick, 509-736-4151

4520 N. Road 68, Pasco, 509-546-7600

lowes.com

