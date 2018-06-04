2018 Best Home Furnishing Store: Walker’s Furniture & Mattress

Mark Walker, founder of Walker’s Furniture & Mattress, opened the first store with his wife in 1980. “Value and customer satisfaction are their top priorities,” Walker said.
“Our 14 store locations throughout the Inland Northwest allow us to buy large quantities at discount prices so we can pass the savings on to our customers as well as keep the stores well stocked,” he said.
Walker’s Furniture & Mattress provides a large selection of mattresses with all the newest sleep technologies to ensure that its customers have the very best mattress options from which to choose. Its well-trained “Mattress Experts” are ready to find the right mattresses for customers.
“Nothing contributes better to overall health than a good night’s sleep,” Walker said.
Walker’s has come a long way from a single small store that specialized in unfinished oak furniture. It has expanded to include a comprehensive inventory of today’s most current living room, bedroom, dining, entertainment and office furniture, accessories and, of course, mattresses.
“We’ve accomplished a lot in the last 38 years, and none of this would be possible without our loyal customers we are so thankful for,” Walker said.
