2018 Best Home Improvement Store: Home Depot

Billed as the world’s largest home improvement retailer, Home Depot has more than 2,200 stores in North America, including 1,980 in the U.S., 182 in Canada, 122 in Mexico – and two in the Tri-Cities.
The retail giant has humble beginnings. Founders Bernie Marcus and Arthur Blank planned their home improvement store sitting in a coffee shop in Los Angeles and opened the first two Home Depot stores in Atlanta in 1979. The chain exploded across the country. The Kennewick store opened in January of 2005, followed by the Richland store two years later. Each of the stores in the Tri-Cities is 103,000 square feet.
Home Depot offers 35,000 different products in its stores as well as Do-It- Yourself and Do-It- Herself workshops. Local workshops have ranged from interior paint and drywall repair to organic gardening. Kids workshops give children ages 5-12 an opportunity to build an item from a kit, such as a General Motors-style wooden car or a bird feeder.
Both stores are also involved in the community. The Kennewick store hosted several boy scout and girl scout clinics for them to earn badges and build projects and helped paint the inside of the Columbia Basin Veterans Coalition. The Richland store has participated in the Buddy Walk since its inception 11 years ago, the Pasco Jaycees Easter Egg hunt for five years, projects at Richland and Hanford high schools, and most recently completed a retaining wall for Prevent Homeless Pets in Benton City. Both stores participated in multiple veterans projects.
1. Home Depot
3910 W. 27th Ave., Kennewick
509-582-6697
855 Duportail St., Richland
509-627-0111
www.homedepot.com
2. Lowe's Home Improvement
1020 N. Colorado St., Kennewick
509-736-4151
4520 N. Road 68 Pasco
509-546-7600
lowes.com
3. Griggs Ace Hardware
Multiple Mid-Columbia locations
www.acetricities.com
