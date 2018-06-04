2018 Best Jewelry Store: Jewelry Design Center

Relatively new to the Tri-Cities, Jewelry Design Center (JDC) has quickly won the attention of the community. Customers are drawn to the unique jewelry design and buying experience, the family-owned operation and getting the best price first.
In 1977, Doug Toone opened the first JDC as a trade shop repairing and creating pieces for retailers in Spokane. He built his reputation through craftsmanship and design, and customers soon wanted to buy directly from him. His sons, Brian and Denver, later joined the team, making JDC a multigenerational business.
JDC showrooms boast a high-quality selection and large windows where customers can watch the jewelers working. This “provides peace of mind knowing exactly where and what is happening with their jewelry,” Brian said.
JDC strives to go the extra mile for its customers. As it states in its tagline: “We want to be your jeweler for life.”
