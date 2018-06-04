2018 Best New Auto Dealer: McCurley Integrity Subaru

It’s a six-year streak of triumph for McCurley Integrity Dealerships.
The locally owned series of dealerships notched another win in the Best New Auto Dealer category.
The win came for McCurley’s newest dealership, McCurley Integrity Subaru off Sandifur Parkway in west Pasco.
“With all of our different franchises, one of the benefits to our customers who want to choose an automobile from McCurley is the convenience of being able to analyze multiple makes and models at once,” said Mason McCurley, president of McCurley Integrity Dealerships.
“Our main goal is to make our customers happy,” said McCurley. “If you treat people the right way, it’s a win for them and for us.”
McCurley’s father, Bill, started the dealerships in 1981. The company’s new and used inventory spans Chevrolet, Cadillac, Toyota, Mazda, Honda, Subaru, Isuzu and Mercedes-Benz. It has dealerships in each of the Tri-Cities as well as Walla Walla.
1. McCurley Integrity Subaru
6x winner!
9620 Sandifur Parkway, Pasco
866-694-1915
www.mccurleysubaru.com
2. Toyota of Tri-Cities
6321 W. Canal Dr., Kennewick
509-736-9900
www.toyotaoftricities.com
3. Overturf Volkswagen Kia
1016 W. Columbia Dr., Kennewick
509-586-3185
www.overturfmotors.com
