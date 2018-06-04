2018 Best Home Electronics Store: Best Buy

The first Best Buy in the Pacific Northwest, Kennewick Best Buy has been supplying Tri-Cities with a wide selection of electronic equipment, media and accessories since 2000. General manager Mitch Davis said, “We believe the secret to our success is treating our Best Buy customers and Geek Squad clients the way we’d like to be treated — with excellent service and unbeatable prices.”
In business since 1966, the retailer sells everything electronic from entertainment and sound systems to computers, phones and tablets, to cameras, movies, music players and kitchen appliances, to gaming systems, car electronics, home security systems, drones and more. Best Buy is also known for its electronics recycling program and community outreach programs. Shoppers at Kennewick Best Buy may notice some minor remodel work under way on their next visit. “As technology continues to evolve at an incredible pace, we’ll be here to help you ignite what’s possible!” Davis said.
1. Best Buy
6809 W. Canal Dr., Kennewick
509-737-0441
www.bestbuy.com
2. Phone Shop Tri-Cities
8390 W. Gage Blvd. #109, Kennewick
509-820-3737
phoneshoptricities.business.site
3. Fred Meyer
2811 W. 10th Ave., Kennewick
509-735-8700
101 Wellsian Way, Richland
509-943-8340
www.fredmeyer.com
Comments