Readers' Choice

2018 Best Golf Course: Canyon Lakes Golf Course

June 04, 2018 05:14 PM

Locally owned and operated since 1981 by general manager, Mike Lundgren, and co-owner, Terry Graff, Canyon Lakes has swept the People’s Choice Awards six years running for best golf course, as well as placing in the top ranking for best events venue.

A full-service course, boasting one of the largest greens in the Pacific Northwest and GPS on all carts, “Canyon Lakes has always been one of the best golf courses, not just here in Tri-Cities, but in the Pacific Northwest,” said Lundgren, who attributes the course’s success to its weekly specials and activities lineup for active and veteran military personnel, seniors, couples and more that encourage people to get out and play.

If you’ve ever wanted to take up golf, now is a great time to do so at Canyon Lakes—starting June 1, all yearly and twilight memberships will be 50 percent off, though non-members are always welcome.

1. Canyon Lakes Golf Course

6x winner!

3700 W. Canyon Lakes Dr., Kennewick

509-582-3736

canyonlakesgolfcourse.com

2. Columbia Point Golf Course

225 Columbia Point Dr., Richland

509-946-0710

www.playcolumbiapoint.com/

3. Meadow Springs Country Club

700 Country Club Pl., Richland

509-627-2234

meadowspringscc.com

