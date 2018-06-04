2018 Best Golf Course: Canyon Lakes Golf Course

Locally owned and operated since 1981 by general manager, Mike Lundgren, and co-owner, Terry Graff, Canyon Lakes has swept the People’s Choice Awards six years running for best golf course, as well as placing in the top ranking for best events venue.
A full-service course, boasting one of the largest greens in the Pacific Northwest and GPS on all carts, “Canyon Lakes has always been one of the best golf courses, not just here in Tri-Cities, but in the Pacific Northwest,” said Lundgren, who attributes the course’s success to its weekly specials and activities lineup for active and veteran military personnel, seniors, couples and more that encourage people to get out and play.
If you’ve ever wanted to take up golf, now is a great time to do so at Canyon Lakes—starting June 1, all yearly and twilight memberships will be 50 percent off, though non-members are always welcome.
1. Canyon Lakes Golf Course
6x winner!
3700 W. Canyon Lakes Dr., Kennewick
509-582-3736
canyonlakesgolfcourse.com
2. Columbia Point Golf Course
225 Columbia Point Dr., Richland
509-946-0710
www.playcolumbiapoint.com/
3. Meadow Springs Country Club
700 Country Club Pl., Richland
509-627-2234
meadowspringscc.com
Comments