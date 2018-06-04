2018 Best Local Sports Team: Tri-City Americans

If there’s one thing that Tri-Citians love more than our 270 days of sunshine per year, it’s sports! We have the most die-hard sports fans. So it is a monumental compliment to be chosen by our sports fanatics for the winner for Best Local Sports Team!
When families or even just friends want suspense and entertainment, they go to a Tri-City Americans hockey game. I remember the first time I saw them in action, my mentor back in high school took me to one of their games. I’ll never forget that, Thanks, Officer Avery!
The players really do put their entire heart into that game, and anyone who has ever attended a game can vouch for that! But you want to know what is really impressive about the Tri-City Americans? In the last 13 years, they have raised over $200,000 for the Tri-City Cancer Center. As you can see, their teamwork spills over into the community and benefits those in need.
“It’s a tremendous honor to win Best Local Sports Team, we are very proud of our players and this is certainly a great way to celebrate our 30-year anniversary as a team!” said Craig West, vice president of broadcasting and sponsorship.
1. Tri-City Americans
7000 W. Grandridge Blvd., Kennewick
509-736-0606
www.amshockey.com
2. Tri-City Dust Devils
6200 Burden Blvd., Pasco
509-544-8789
dustdevilsbaseball.com
3. Atomic City Roller Girls
www.atomiccityrollergirls.org
