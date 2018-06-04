Big 5 Sporting Goods
Big 5 Sporting Goods Courtesy photo
Big 5 Sporting Goods Courtesy photo

Readers' Choice

2018 Best Sporting Goods Store: Big 5 Sporting Goods

June 04, 2018 05:12 PM

If you’re looking for good quality at great prices, Big 5 Sporting Goods is the place to go for your activewear, sports equipment, camping, footwear, hunting and general recreation needs.

“Service remains our number-one priority since opening for business in 1955,” said Big 5 district manager David Chaney. The former Army surplus store turned sports outfitter made its debut in Eastern Washington in 1994 with its Kennewick store, located in the former Herman’s World of Sporting Goods space. The Richland store followed in 2002.

Known for its wide selection and incredible coupons, sales, and deals, such as $20 hiking boots, Big 5 is great for stocking up on recreational essentials or giving a new activity a try. “We appreciate our customers’ patronage and will continue to provide exceptional value on a broad selection of brand name sporting goods, athletic shoes and apparel for the entire family,” said Chaney.

1. Big 5 Sporting Goods

75 Columbia Point Dr., Richland

509-942-1064

812 Vineyard Dr., Kennewick

509-586-3793

www.big5sportinggoods.com/store

2. Ranch and Home

845 N. Columbia Center Blvd., Kennewick

509-737-1996

516 N. Oregon Ave., Pasco

509-547-5513

ranch-home.com

3. Sportsman's Warehouse

6603 W. Canal Dr., Kennewick

509-736-2200

www.sportsmanswarehouse.com

  Comments  