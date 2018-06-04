2018 Best Sporting Goods Store: Big 5 Sporting Goods

If you’re looking for good quality at great prices, Big 5 Sporting Goods is the place to go for your activewear, sports equipment, camping, footwear, hunting and general recreation needs.
“Service remains our number-one priority since opening for business in 1955,” said Big 5 district manager David Chaney. The former Army surplus store turned sports outfitter made its debut in Eastern Washington in 1994 with its Kennewick store, located in the former Herman’s World of Sporting Goods space. The Richland store followed in 2002.
Known for its wide selection and incredible coupons, sales, and deals, such as $20 hiking boots, Big 5 is great for stocking up on recreational essentials or giving a new activity a try. “We appreciate our customers’ patronage and will continue to provide exceptional value on a broad selection of brand name sporting goods, athletic shoes and apparel for the entire family,” said Chaney.
1. Big 5 Sporting Goods
75 Columbia Point Dr., Richland
509-942-1064
812 Vineyard Dr., Kennewick
509-586-3793
www.big5sportinggoods.com/store
2. Ranch and Home
845 N. Columbia Center Blvd., Kennewick
509-737-1996
516 N. Oregon Ave., Pasco
509-547-5513
ranch-home.com
3. Sportsman's Warehouse
6603 W. Canal Dr., Kennewick
509-736-2200
www.sportsmanswarehouse.com
