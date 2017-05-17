2017 Best Asian Cuisine: Double Dragon Restaurant

Owners Lisa and Ron Chen opened Double Dragon in 1999 in Kennewick. Although both came from China, they met in Portland and opened their first restaurant in Hermiston in 1993. They closed that restaurant in 1998 to open the current location. Lisa said many of the recipes come from her husband’s side of the family and he cooks everything fresh daily.
The restaurant has many regular diners for both lunch and dinner. With a four page menu, Lisa said customers like the variety. Popular dishes include almond fried chicken, General Tso’s chicken, sweet and sour chicken and lo mein with your choice of meat. Their menu offers over 20 poultry items, beef, seafood, pork, vegetables, appetizers, soup, noodles and combination dinners. In addition, the restaurant offers family dinner specials starting at $10.75 per person that include soup, an appetizer and entrée. There is also a limited American menu, and they serve beer and wine.
The Chens’ dedication to their restaurant is apparent. Ron said the couple has not had a vacation since they opened the restaurant. He wants to make sure he provides the highest quality for his customers, and Lisa said she is a stickler about making sure the restaurant is clean and comfortable for customers. Double Dragon has 10 dedicated employees and is open seven days a week.
