2017 Best Bakery: Viera’s Bakery

Viera’s Bakery is a longstanding local favorite in the Tri-Cities and is well-known for their fresh churros as well as their many flavors of empanadas: Bavarian cream, pineapple, apple, sweet potato, strawberry, guava and coconut. Traditional pan dulce, including roscas de reyes, a cake pastry traditionally eaten to celebrate Epiphany, and pan de muerto, traditionally eaten around Dia de los Muertos, are a specialty. They also serve flan, tres leches, gelatinas and much more.
Viera’s creative team will custom design cakes for birthdays, quinceañeras, weddings, anniversaries and more. Customers can bring in their photos and ideas and know that their cake will be made to their satisfaction. Children love to visit Viera’s because they like to look at the great variety of pan dulce on display in their cases.
Manuel and Esther Viera, owners of Viera’s Bakery for over 20 years, maintain their tradition of excellence at both locations. They serve coffee to go along with their decadent treats, from 1,000 layers caramel to their popular Mexican cheesecake. They open at 4 a.m. at the Lewis Street location and 5 a.m. at the Burden Boulevard location. Both locations are open until 10 p.m.
1. Viera's Bakery
430 W. Lewis St., Pasco, 509-546-9726
6411 Burden Blvd., Pasco, 509-545-4043
2. Frost Me Sweet
710 The Pkwy., Richland, 509-420-4704
frostmesweetbakeryandbistro.com
3. Ethos Bakery and Cafe
2150 Keene Rd., Richland, 509-942-8417
