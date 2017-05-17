2017 Best Brewery: Ice Harbor Brewing Co.

It’s been 20 years since Mike Hall and Bill Jaquish founded the Ice Harbor Brewing Company. Since then, the company has expanded to include two locations, one on Clover Island and one on Benton Street in historic downtown Kennewick.
The atmosphere at either location has a Cheers-like feel to it: the customers are well-known, it’s family-friendly, and it serves as a communal gathering place for friends, families and coworkers who need a place to relax and sip an ice cold beer. Ice Harbor Brewery prides itself on the standard of “good food, good service, good vibe.”
Co-owner Mike Hall says the company is constantly striving to improve quality; one way they are doing this is by finding new brewing techniques. They are currently working on building flavor and aroma without bitterness in order to create a more refreshing beverage. They have also expanded their business by brewing seasonal beers and making sure there are a variety of brews on tap. Many of the beers they have created have been based on customers’ recommendations, suggestions and preferences.
Hall and Jaquish credit the success of their company to the love and support of their customers. “It is these individuals that have truly made Ice Harbor Brewing what it is,” said Jaquish. The duo looks forward to the future as they experiment with their beer and enjoy the growth of the community they are part of.
1. Ice Harbor Brewing Co.
5x winner!
206 N. Benton St., Kennewick, 509-582-5340
350 Clover Island Dr., Kennewick, 509-586-3181
2. White Bluffs Brewing
2034 Logston Blvd., Richland, 509-578-4558
3. Atomic Ale Brewpub & Eatery
1015 Lee Blvd., Richland, 509-946-5465
