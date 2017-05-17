Twigs offers more than two dozen types of martinis and several different cocktails.
2017 Best Cocktails: Twigs Bistro

Twigs Bistro and Martini Bar is known for its wonderful atmosphere, great food and creative cocktails. Based in Spokane, Twigs owners opened the location at Columbia Center Mall in 2011. With a colorful, well-stocked bar that matches an array of specialty drinks, customers can choose from a selection of 26 different martinis and plenty of classic cocktails.

Bar supervisor Todd MacLean says they use premium liquor brands in their cocktails. MacLean likes to play with different flavors (he experiments with a new drink every two weeks) and asks for customer feedback on his creations. It’s not unusual for a customer to come in and describe an idea of what they want to drink. MacLean is skilled enough to make up the perfect drink that might not even be on the menu.

Some of the most popular beverages are the huckleberry lemon drop, jalapeño cilantro margatini and the chocolate kiss (vanilla vodka, Irish cream, coffee liqueur and crème de cacao, garnished with shaved chocolate.)

Customers enjoy the upscale metropolitan vibe of the restaurant and the staff aims to provide a positive guest experience. MacLean says part of the guest experience is knowing regular customers by name, and even remembering their choice of cocktail.

Special touches set Twigs’ cocktails apart. MacLean explained how he smokes a martini glass with cherry firewood, which enhances the flavor of an old fashioned. A double martini runs $10, and happy hour specials are available from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. and from 9 p.m. to close.

1. Twigs Bistro

1321 N. Columbia Center Blvd., Kennewick , 509-735-3411

twigsbistro.com/menu/columbia-center-mall

2. Bonefish Grill

133 W. Gage Blvd., Richland, 509-628-9296

bonefishgrill.com/locations/wa/richland

3. Lu Lu Craft Bar + Kitchen

606 Columbia Point Dr., Richland, 509-713-7880

lulucraftbar.com

