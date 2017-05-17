2017 Best Breakfast & Family-Style Restaurant: Sterling’s Restaurant

At Sterling’s Restaurant, the customers’ needs and wants come above all else, and it’s been that way since the first restaurant opened in 1990.
With three locations across the Tri-Cities, Sterling’s entertains a wide variety of customers; everyone from regulars to drop-ins that include all professions: scientists, construction workers, and just about anyone else you can think of.
The wide variety of customers mixed with the longstanding family tradition creates an atmosphere that is hard to find anywhere else. Owner Jim Sterling loves to get to know his customers. His take on the atmosphere at Sterling’s is that it’s “a big house and you’re having your friends over all the time.”
Sterling was raised in a restaurant; for him, it’s the deepest type of family tradition. That tradition has transpired over to everything that he and his family does.
Because of this, customer satisfaction and flavor profile go hand in hand. Sterling’s orders nothing less than the best of everything they use on their menu, including their breakfast. Growing up in a farming community, and today being surrounded by bountiful agriculture in the Tri-Cities, means breakfast is a big deal at Sterling’s, whose philosophy is to create “food for the community.”
Sterling’s offers a total of over 100 combinations of breakfast items. And they like to think there’s a little bit of something for everyone. Many items, such as any of Sterling’s 15 omelets, each named after U.S. cities, were created based on customer favorites and input.
When asked what breakfast he would recommend to new customers, Sterling said that he would better be able to answer that after getting to know the customer better. However, he did recommend any of the restaurant’s five Eggs Sterling items, which are unique in their own way, and include fruit, hash browns or grits.
All three Sterling's locations are open Sunday-Thursday 6 a.m. - 9 p.m. and Friday-Saturday 6 a.m. - 10 p.m.
