2017 Best Fine Dining & Best Seafood: Anthony’s at Columbia Point

Anthony’s is part of a family of fresh seafood restaurants in the Pacific Northwest with origins dating back to 1969. Their commitment to beautiful interiors– an open concept design, which allows customers a peek into the kitchen, and large windows to showcase their waterfront views– contribute to a wonderful dining experience. Anthony’s provides fine dining with a relaxed, comfortable atmosphere.
Tim Ferleman is a seasoned fisherman and former Anthony’s chef. He leads the seafood team for Anthony’s restaurants. He is committed to providing the restaurants with the very best Pacific Northwest seafood. The team is HACCP trained and has strict adherence to “Best Practice” standards. Read more about their commitment to excellent seafood on their website, anthonys.com/anthonys-seafood.
Anthony’s at Columbia Point serves up local and regional catches plus regional wines and beers. They focus on serving local, seasonal food such as their deliciously tart rhubarb grown in the Puyallup Valley and regional peaches and huckleberries. Their in-house blueberry and huckleberry lemonades are a delicious treat on a summer’s evening, along with the fresh, locally made strawberry ice cream.
Popular entrees include the coconut prawns, salmon and halibut. Their large coconut prawns are perfectly prepared with a thin crust and are sweet as can be. Fish is always flaky and melt-in-your mouth amazing. Their sides are tasty, too. They have several soft breads, clam chowder, shrimp cocktail and crisp and refreshing Caesar salad.
Located on the Columbia River, guests enjoy a scenic view of Marina Park in Richland while they dine. Their banquet room has a 60-person stand-up reception capacity and a 40-person seated capacity. The Vineyard Room has an adjoining private deck that overlooks the Columbia River. During the warmer months, the deck may be used to increase reception capacity.
Anthony’s is open Monday through Thursday 11 a.m. – 9:30 p.m., Friday and Saturday 11 a.m. – 10:30 p.m. and Sunday 9 a.m. – 9:30 p.m. Reservations can be made by calling the restaurant or online at opentable.com.
BEST SEAFOOD
5x winner!
BEST FINE DINING
5x winner!
