2017 Best Food Truck: El Fat Cat Grill

Tucked away behind a car wash off Edison Street in Kennewick, El Fat Cat Grill still packs in the crowds by the oldest method of advertising: word of mouth.
“People come in here and they say, ‘You should put up a sign’ or ‘You should advertise.’ We want people to talk. We want them to tell their friends and have people hear about us that way,” co-owner Jenny Sanchez said. “I would rather trust my friends. You get to ask all the questions because they’ve been there.”
Jenny usually runs the counter or wipes the hand-painted tables outside while her husband, Felix, mixes it up in the kitchen. The fusion flavor is a product of his creativity and talented palate. From the Fiji Mango Chicken to the Chorbada Burrito, the menu is Mexican fusion with a new flavor in every dish. Everything is fresh – and made to order.
“A lot of people come here and they expect Mexican because that’s our culture,” Jenny Sanchez said. “You’re going to get our culture, but you’re going to get it with an awesome twist. It’s fusion. It’s a mix of different cultures. It’s everything, and that’s just what Felix does. He never does the norm – but it always works.”
The couple said some customers are wary of trying a burger with Thai chili or curry marinated chicken topped with mango, but the flavors usually win them over, as evidenced by the popularity of the off-the-track food truck.
“You’ll never please everyone, but every day is a new day,” Felix said. “You try to treat everybody the way you’d like to be treated – and serve what you’d like to eat.”
1. El Fat Cat Grill
539 N. Edison St., Kennewick, 509-546-1413
2. Tony's Tacos
3809 W. Clearwater Ave., Kennewick, 509-735-2189
3. Tacos La Esperanza
1427 N. 4th Ave., Pasco, 509-547-6771
