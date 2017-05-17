2017 Best Outdoor Dining: Cedars Restaurant & Lounge

If you’re looking for a great spot next to the Columbia River for drinks or dinner, Cedars Restaurant in Kennewick has been the place to go since 1976. Originally it was called Cedars Pier, but later changed in 2006 to Cedars Restaurant, said owner and general manager Dave Mitcham. Cedars Pier was part of six chain restaurants including Cedars Floating Restaurant in Coeur D’Alene, where then 14-year-old Mitcham first started as a dishwasher. He came to the Tri-Cities in 1975.
The view is spectacular if you dine in, but sitting out on one of the two decks is even better as you feel the cool breeze off the water on a warm day. Mitcham says one of Cedars’ perks is the dock available for guests. They can steer their boat right up to the dock, hop off and have a relaxing dinner. The dock holds 18 boats. In addition, Cedars serves many visitors from the boats that dock at the Clover Island Marina.
The deck’s usually open in late April depending the weather, and includes both sun shade umbrellas and propane heaters. Diners love the view of the Columbia River and cable bridge. Happy hour (daily from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.) and ladies night (every Thursday) are very popular times for the restaurant. Cedars has a menu that varies from fresh seafood to chicken dishes and pasta. King salmon has been a hit for many years, but the ribeye steak and beer garden steak are the top sellers. Cedars carries local wines and has several tasty cocktail options to enjoy out on the patio.
