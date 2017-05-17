2017 Best Ice Cream/Frozen Yogurt: MyFroYo

Walk into any of the Tri-Cities’ four MyFroYo shops and you’ll notice a sleek, clean and friendly environment. On the wall you’ll find an immense selection of frozen yogurt, including everything from vanilla to cake batter to pomegranate, and toppings that include fruit, candy, sauces, whipped cream and much more.
Owners Crystal and Scott Carroll take great pride in “creating a place that’s fun and family-oriented,” said Crystal Carroll.
MyFroYo takes into consideration each customer’s needs and wants. Their frozen yogurt selection includes sorbet, non-dairy, sugar free and others that meet specific dietary limitations. Their selection of healthy fruit toppings, to cookie crumbles, candy and sprinkles, make personalization a huge part of their success.
MyFroYo is a fun spot to gather together for people of all ages. Each location, aside from the one at the Columbia Center Mall, features an outdoor patio, perfect for enjoying a cool, refreshing cup of yogurt during the hot summer months. The Kennewick location also features an event room that can be used for parties or larger social gatherings, free of charge. Just call the shop to reserve the room in one hour blocks.
With plenty of options for yogurt flavors and toppings, it’s safe to say that the owners and staff go above and beyond to make sure they have a little bit of something for everyone’s sweet tooth at MyFroYo.
“It’s our baby,” said Crystal Carroll. “It’s near and dear to our hearts.”
1. MyFroYo
5x winner!
Multiple Mid-Columbia locations
2. Yogurt Beach
910 S. Columbia Center Blvd., Kennewick , 509-579-0316
3. Baskin-Robbins
Multiple Mid-Columbia locations
