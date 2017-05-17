2017 Best Pizza: Brick House Pizza

Located on Van Giesen in West Richland, Brick House Pizza isn’t a place most people pass by daily, but that hasn’t stopped the parking lot from filling and the dining room from packing with happy customers. Brick House Pizza opened in the site almost two decades ago, and it’s kept its up its reputation as both a family-owned restaurant and a place to find high quality food.
“We use real, fresh, quality ingredients,” manager Sam Debrine said. “We care more about the quality than about the cost. That sets us apart.”
The most popular menu items are the Brick House Special, a supreme pizza, and the Big Bull Sandwich: smoked ham, pepperoni, salami, turkey, shrimp, mushroom, onion, olive and green pepper.
“No one else has that sandwich,” Debrine said. “I’ve never seen it anywhere else – or anything like it.”
The staff also get to know the regulars, watching children grow up and keeping a community connection.
“It’s a very special bond. We have a close-knit community,” Debrine said. “We’re aren’t just family-owned; we’re like family.”
Brick House Pizza also has its share of complaints, but they aren’t the average ones. Debrine says he most often hears complaints to the tune of why aren’t they open later, when are they going to expand the dining room and when will they open another location.
