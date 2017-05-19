2017 Best Winery/Wine Tasting Room: Tagaris Winery & Taverna Tagaris

Michael Taggares comes from a farming family of Greek origin. His descendants first began growing grapes in the 15th century, so it was only natural Taggares founded Tagaris Winery in 1987. The winery has four vineyards and 12-15 red varietals and eight white varietals. Their Bordeaux Red Blend is one of their most popular wines. They do all of their bottling on site alongside the tasting room and restaurant, Taverna Tagaris.
Elin Urion, restaurant manager and event coordinator, has worked at Tagaris for almost 10 years. She says in addition to the wine, customers love coming to Tagaris because of the food and staff. The staff is well-versed in wine knowledge, catering to a number of visitors in their tasting room. Tagaris winemaker Frank Roth has been a winemaker and wine judge for over 20 years. Wine club members receive discounts on wine purchases and shipments, and often have access to “members only” events several times a year. In addition, a coast to coast membership keeps the staff busy with shipments throughout the year.
Tagaris Chef Josh DuQuist prepares fresh seasonal gourmet dishes for lunch, happy hour and dinner for guests to enjoy indoors or out on the beautiful patio. Flatbreads are very popular for happy hour, and bison steak is an excellent choice for dinner.
Whether stopping by for a casual wine tasting or enjoying a dinner reservation, visitors of Tagaris will love the warm, inviting atmosphere of the winery and the restaurant. On Friday and Saturday summer evenings the patio serves as a venue for live bands, so be sure to stop by and enjoy a glass of wine.
1. Tagaris Winery & Taverna Tagaris
844 Tulip Lane, Richland, 509-628-1619
2. J. Bookwalter Wines
894 Tulip Lane, Richland, 509-627-5000
3. Goose Ridge Winery
16304 Dallas Rd., Richland, 509-628-3880
Comments