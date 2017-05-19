2017 Best Golf Course & Best Wedding/Event Venue: Canyon Lakes Golf Course

As the longest course in the Tri-Cities, it’s no doubt that Canyon Lakes Golf Course’s large, fast greens are the perfect place for a round of golf. Manager Mike Lundgren described it as a “diamond in the rough, a facility that can handle everything, and offers the best of both worlds.”
Canyon Lakes is rated at 4 1/2 stars by Golf Digest, a ranking it shares as highest in Washington. One of its most memorable and beautiful aspects is Hole No. 12, one of the largest greens in the Pacific Northwest. At 12,000 square feet and including a large water feature, it’s hard to find a prettier view.
Canyon Lakes is a full facility, which includes a driving range, a practice putting green, practice bunker, chipping area, an 18-hole championship putting course with all natural grass that you can play for only $5, as well as a full-service restaurant.
While Canyon Lakes is a membership facility, it also offers the option for outside play, something that Lundgren wanted to emphasize.
Since its opening in 1981, Canyon Lakes has grown and expanded. They now offer their gazebo area and Champion’s room for event rentals. Lundgren described these event rentals as a “hidden gem” and said the golf course is a “facility that can handle everything.” He said many believe that only members can rent for their events. However, rentals are actually reserved on a first come, first served basis.
The gazebo and Champions room can both seat up to 200 people, making it the perfect location from anything to a wedding and reception to a company Christmas party. All rentals also include food and drink, and can be decorated to the renter’s taste. Canyon Lakes prepares and cooks all the food themselves, including their famous prime rib and salmon dinner. The golf course also provides a beer, wine and liquor bar.
Canyon Lakes is a beautiful venue, both for a relaxing round of golf, or as a location for your next event.
