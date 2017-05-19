2017 Best Casino: Crazy Moose Casino

The top-voted casino in town wasn’t always a casino. Crazy Moose Casino in Pasco, formerly called the Moose Lodge, was opened as a casino in 2001 by three private owners. In 2003 the lodge was bought by Nevada Gold. Regional Operations Manager Harold Walford said at one point it was a comedy club and lounge, but now it operates as a casino and restaurant. Walford, who has been with the company since 2001, says he loves his job and the casino celebrated its 15th anniversary last September.
While it may be known as a casino, Walford said the restaurant drives the customers into the casino because they are known for great food. Every Wednesday diners can get two complete prime rib dinners for $26.95 after 4 p.m. The business was built on good food.
Back in the casino side of operations, visitors will enjoy the warm rustic feel with fine wood work décor from the tables to the building itself. There are no slot machines, as the casino is strictly set up for cards, ranging from poker to blackjack and Spanish 21.
For those not interested in gambling, there are several big screen TV’s for sports enthusiasts and full menus for breakfast, lunch and dinner.
Walford said they have both a lot of regular customers and visitors from out of town. He attributes part of their success to great customer service training, and acknowledges his employees for outstanding work. Part of their gross revenue goes to the city, but Crazy Moose Casino has also donated funds to the YMCA and Southridge Sports Complex.
1. Crazy Moose Casino
510 S. 20th Ave., Pasco, 509-542-8580
2. Wildhorse Casino
46510 Wildhorse Blvd., Pendleton, 800-654-9453
3. Joker's Casino
624 Wellsian Way, Richland, 509-943-1173
Comments