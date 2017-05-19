2017 Best Sports Bar: Uncle Sam’s Saloon

Once you’re a regular, they know your name at Uncle Sam’s Saloon.
Tucked back off Gage Boulevard, the all-American sports bar knows what its customers like in sports, drinks and food.
“You won’t find a better place,” said co-owner Danny Gray.
A local for almost 50 years, Gray knows the spirit of the Tri-Cities. His children were born here, and his grandkids after them. Although he came to the area in 1969, it wasn’t until 1989 that he opened his first place of his own.
“I always wanted a bar, and I had a chance to get one,” he said with a grin. “I’ve been at it ever since.”
Gray brought his vision to life, and the current Uncle Sam’s Saloon was born on Jan. 1, 2004. Today, Uncle Sam’s Saloon is a place of impressive numbers: 54 televisions, 60 beers on tap and one of the largest selections of liquors in town.
“You can see a TV from anywhere in here,” Gray said, “And for a bar, we have very good food.”
Gray takes pride in the menu and points to the special each night: Wednesdays, smoked tri-tip, steaks on Thursdays, baby back ribs on Fridays and prime ribs on Saturdays. For everyday fare, the hamburger is still the most popular food item on the menu, and although the saloon gets hopping in the evenings, the regulars know where to find a filling breakfast. On a typical week day, regulars line the bar before 10 in the morning.
“This saloon – we try to give good service,” Gray said. “If you come here enough, you’ll feel like real family.”
1. Uncle Sam's Saloon
8378 W. Gage Blvd., Kennewick, 509-783-8942
2. Sports Page Bar & Grill
6 S. Cascade St., Kennewick, 509-585-0590
3. Kimo's Sportsbar
2696 N. Columbia Center Blvd., Richland, 509-783-5747
Comments