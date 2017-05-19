2017 Best Movie Theater: Fairchild Cinemas

Fairchild Cinemas are the premier movie theaters in the Tri-Cities and surrounding areas. Their roomy, luxurious, electronic reclining chairs take movie watching comfort up a level. Once you go Fairchild, it’s hard to settle for anything less! Purchase assigned seating tickets online, pick up at the kiosk (just scan the barcode off your phone) and you don’t have to wait in line.
Their concessions offer more than your average theater variety including: chicken strips, pizza, pulled pork sliders, chocolate chip cookies and more. Also, beer and wine is now available at the concession stand for their 21 and over auditoriums at the Richland location. Popcorn is locally sourced, as is their wine selection. Fairchild strives to staff their theaters adequately so that customers never have to wait too long in line at their concessions.
Their auditoriums feature the Dolby Atmos Sound System and seating is designed for optimal viewing enjoyment. A new Kennewick location will be opening up in 2018 on the 2900 block of S. Quillan, between Quillan and Olsen Streets. Premium large format screens will make for a big showing at the new location as well.
1. Fairchild Cinemas
5x winner!
5020 Convention Dr., Pasco, 509-544-0115
2871 Duportail St., Richland, 509-627-4348
2. Carmike Cinemas
1380 N. Louisiana St., Kennewick, 509-374-0356
3. Regal Cinemas
1321 N. Columbia Center Blvd., Kennewick, 509-783-5008
Comments