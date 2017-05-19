2017 Best Radio Personality: Reka Robinson

Though titled the Just Me Reka Show, Power 99.1’s morning radio show features Reka Robinson and co-host David Fabian. The duo has been bringing the Tri-Cities most in-demand morning radio program to listeners since May 2016.
Born in Richland but raised mainly in Seattle, Robinson attended college at Howard University in Washington DC and began working at different radio stations in Seattle and Indiana before jumping at the chance to work in radio here in the Tri-Cities almost four years ago.
What makes the Just Me Reka show so popular?
“I think it’s because we are very positive and encouraging,” said Robinson, who credits Oprah Winfrey with being one of her biggest inspirations. “I personally try and hope that I can reach young girls, and speak to them and let them know that they can do whatever it is they put their mind to.”
She further follows this vision by volunteering at Virgie Robinson Elementary School in Pasco — named after her grandmother — and every April, she organizes a clothing drive and golf tournament to help support the students.
Where does Robinson want her career to take her?
“I want to be a brand,” she said. “I want to be a Ryan Seacrest, I want to start a clothing line, continue to make it bigger — there are a lot of things I want to do while still staying active in the community and helping with my grandma’s school.”
You can hear the Just Me Reka show weekdays from 6-10 a.m.
1. Reka Robinson
Power 99.1
2. Adam and Jen
94.9 The Wolf
3. Greg and Woody
102.7 KORD
