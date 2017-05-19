2017 Best Sportscaster: Rob Jesselson

It’s no secret Tri-Citians love their sports, and this passion makes Rob Jesselson’s job that much easier. An ardent sports anchor, Jesselson has been in the business for nine years and came to work at NBC Right Now/KNDU in June 2016.
Hailing from the northern suburbs of Chicago, Jesselson got a radio and television degree from Southern Illinois University and started working as a news reporter before ultimately transitioning to his main love, sports broadcasting.
“One of the coolest experiences I’ve had since being at KNDU was covering state football in Tacoma this past year when Richland and Kamiakin were playing in title games,” said Jesselson. “It was an awesome atmosphere to be a part of.”
He also got to cover his first NFL game as a professional when the Seattle Seahawks played the Carolina Panthers last December.
So who are Jesselson’s favorite sports teams?
“I’m a die-hard Chicago sports fan,” he said, “but I do have to admit, after being in the Tri-Cities for a year now, the Seahawks and Mariners are definitely growing on me. I love the sports fans around here and all the local intensity makes it really fun to be able to do my job every day.”
1. Rob Jesselson
KNDO/KNDU-TV
2. Alan Hoshida
KEPR-TV
3. Justin Lum
KEPR-TV
