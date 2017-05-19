2017 Best TV News Anchor: Tracci Dial

When tuning into daily news programs, viewers want someone who will communicate with direction, comfort and clarity. They want to watch someone who has a clear understanding of current issues, and also the ability to put them into perspective.
KNDU news anchor Tracci Dial is just the woman for the job. She has been with NBC Right Now/KNDU since July 2012, and broadcasting was something this Northwest native always knew she would end up doing.
“I was one of those weird kids who knew what I wanted to be from a very young age,” said Dial, and after graduating from Lewis-Clark State College in Lewiston, Idaho with a bachelor’s degree in communication arts, she got her first job as a local radio girl and from there went on to television.
“I started in the control room pushing buttons,” said Dial, “then I made a few commercials and eventually worked my way up to being a news anchor.”
She now spends half her time in the KNDU newsroom as an anchor and the other half out in the field reporting.
In her spare time, Dial volunteers with Junior Achievement and serves on the Field of Grace board of directors. She also organizes and coaches her work co-ed softball team, the Bad News Bears.
Where does Dial want her career to take her?
“I’m just really happy where I am right now,” she said. “I feel very lucky to be where I’m at in my career.”
