2017 Best Weather Forecaster: Tim Adams

Many people start polite conversation with talk about the weather. Tim Adams is the guy that gets paid to do so.
Chief weather forecaster at NBC Right Now/KNDU for over 12 years now, Adams is passionate about everything that has to do with weather.
“I’ve always loved Earth science and broadcasting,” said Adams, “and when I found a profession that combined the two, I felt like I had won the lottery.”
Adams did his first ever TV weather broadcast in 1978, and affectionately calls his earlier years “the olden days,” as he has been around to see the tremendous advances in technology when it comes to predicting the weather.
“The first weather satellite went up in 1960,” said Adams, “and the photos I would use on air would be 12 to 24 hours old and we would shoot for a three-day forecast. Now, with computer modeling and our communications, I look at six different weather forecasts and animations from all over the world, and we can lay out seven-day forecasts hour by hour.”
Adams said the weather event he will never forget was when Mount St. Helens erupted on May 18, 1980.
“For some people, the eruption of Mount St. Helens is something they just read about,” said Adams, “but I experienced and reported on it firsthand.”
Adams says his favorite part about working in our community are the friendly and genuine people.
“When I’m on air, I really feel like I am talking to my good friends,” he said.
1. Tim Adams
5x winner!
KNDO/KNDU-TV
2. Mike McCabe
KEPR-TV
3. Monty Webb
KNDO/KNDU-TV
Comments