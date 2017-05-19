2017 Best Company to Work For & Best Credit Union: Gesa Credit Union

Choosing a place to look after your financial well-being is an important decision to make, and Gesa Credit Union is thoroughly equipped to take on the task. The fifth largest credit union in Washington, Gesa was founded here locally in 1953 by employees of General Electric, and then in 1996 became a community-chartered credit union and opened membership to everyone in the state. Consumers have since discovered the value of banking with a not-for-profit cooperative.
Brian Griffith, assistant vice president of marketing, said Gesa strives to uphold their motto: “It’s Not Where You Bank. It’s Where You Belong.”
“Our soul focus is on improving the financial lives of the members who choose to do business with us,” said Griffith, “whether that be saving for college, getting their first car or buying that dream house. We want to make sure that all of the decisions we make are centered on their prosperity.”
Governed by an all volunteer board of directors and owned by the members, Gesa now has nine branches located in the Tri-Cities and has 17 across all of eastern Washington. They have just a little over 430 employees, most of whom are housed here locally.
“Gesa has grown with the Tri-Cities,” said Griffith. “And just as the Tri-Cities has seen great economic growth, we have also been able to share with the community in that prosperity while also remaining locally operated.”
Consumers aren’t the only ones who benefit from being involved with Gesa, as the credit union was also voted best company to work for.
“Over the last couple of years, our management team and our board of directors have focused on programs that engage employees, help support them professionally and personally, encourage retention and also offer professional development opportunities,” said Griffith. “I think that comes across to the community when they interact with us, because they see engaged employees who are happy to be where they are. I think those investments pay off both on the employee side and on the consumer side as well.”
