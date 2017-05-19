2017 Best New Auto Dealer, Best Used Auto Dealer & Best Auto Service Center: McCurley Integrity Dealerships

Since opening their first store at the Pasco Autoplex in April 1981, McCurley Integrity Dealerships has since expanded to include six more stores, and their new and used auto inventory consists of Chevrolet, Cadillac, Toyota, Mazda, Honda, Subaru, Isuzu and Mercedes-Benz.
This wide selection makes the process of buying a new or used car more enjoyable for the buyer, as it offers a one-stop shop.
“With all of our different franchises, one of the benefits to our customers who want to choose an automobile from McCurley is the convenience of being able to analyze multiple makes and models at once,” said Mason McCurley, president of McCurley Integrity Dealerships. “If someone wants to compare a Honda Accord, a Subaru Impreza and a Mercedes C-Class, one salesperson can show them all three vehicles at once. They can line them up next to each other and go from one to the next without having to go to different dealerships.”
Considering that every time you go to a new dealership you are starting from scratch with a new salesperson, the convenience of McCurley’s extensive selection cuts down on car shopping time tremendously.
Another asset to choosing McCurley is the engaged one-on-one relationship you will receive.
“It’s our approach to ask a lot of questions when we first interact with someone looking to purchase a car,” said McCurley. “A young couple may come in dead set on wanting to buy a two-door Honda Accord, but after talking to them and evaluating their needs and the fact that they plan to have children in the future, they ultimately end up choosing a larger four-door Honda Accord. We are all about making sure that our customer has all the information they need so they can make the best choice for themselves and their family.”
When it comes to McCurley’s Auto Service Center, they really value your time and try to get the customer in and out as quickly as possible, without shortcutting any of their high standards.
“Our main goal is to make our customers happy,” said McCurley. “If you treat people the right way, it’s a win for them and for us.”
