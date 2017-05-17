2017 Best Appliance: Fred’s Appliance

Whether it’s time to treat yourself to a new washer and dryer set, time to replace the old stove that gave up or time to find perfect fridge to match the new kitchen, a visit to Fred’s Appliance will pay off.
“We keep everyday items in stock: kitchen fridges, ranges, and if we don’t have it here, we’re going to find it,” said store manager Brett Steinauer. “One advantage that I think we have over our competition is the showroom.”
That show floor showcases about 650 appliances at a time, including full kitchens that show the appliances in homelike settings. Behind the showroom is a warehouse just as wide as the popular showroom. With thousands of products, Fred’s Appliance does not stock all its items, but for popular items, having one in the storeroom can save weeks of ordering and delivery time.
The store runs the gamut from everyday equipment to high-end and special orders, from an “everyday” range at $299 to a high-end, commercial range at $16,000 — and higher. The store handles equipment for new construction, replacements and upgrades.
“Our business is really pretty equally divided,” Steinauer said. “We do a lot of all, and it’s all equally important to us.”
Steinauer says what sets Fred’s Appliance apart is simple: the people.
“It’s a small, big business. We have locations across Washington, Idaho, Montana… But it’s still a family business,” he said. “The thing that makes the business is the customers. It isn’t us — it’s the Tri-Cities and the people who come in here and shop that make our business. Thank you.”
1. Fred's Appliance
5x winner!
383 S. Columbia Center Blvd., Kennewick, 509-736-9595
2. Sears
1321 N. Columbia Center Blvd., Kennewick, 509-736-5630
3. Lowes
1020 N. Colorado St., Kennewick, 509-736-1451
4520 N. Road 68, Pasco, 509-546-7600
