2017 Best Farm and Feed Store: Ranch & Home

At Ranch and Home their passion “is to treat our customers like our friends and neighbors.” There is much more to Ranch and Home than typical farm and feed supplies, and that’s what makes them stand out from competitors. It's a "one-stop shop for all your family members," said Greg Hunsaker, general manager of the Kennewick store.
On top of a wide selection of farm, gardening and feed supplies, the Kennewick store boasts a large selection of sporting goods, firearms, camping equipment and anything you might need to get outside and explore. One of their most impressive sections is their clothing department, which encompasses close to one-third of the store. Not only do they include farm and ranch wear, but they also include a number of brands and styles that fit your average dress needs, as well as those for an active lifestyle. As owner George Dress put it, there’s “something for everybody at Ranch and Home.”
As a longstanding local business with stores in Kennewick, Pasco and Milton-Freewater, Ranch and Home has a lengthy history of being involved in the community.
When asked about their current involvement in the community, Hunsaker replied, “What do we not do?” Ranch and Home sponsors several groups and organizations including the Kennewick Police Department Foundation, the Benton Franklin Fair and Rodeo, the TRAC Center and Camp Patriot.
