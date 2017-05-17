2017 Best Flooring Store: Cost Less Carpet

These days at Cost Less Carpet, customers find a lot more than just carpeting. The business opened its first store in Pasco in 1993 as a direct seller of carpeting materials, and has since expanded to 10 locations throughout the Northwest region.
Today, Cost Less searches the world over for the materials their customers seek. China, Italy, Europe, Brazil and Germany are just a few of the corners of the globe where products are sourced. Laminate, vinyl, hard wood, tile, natural stone, area rugs — Cost Less has it all when it comes to floorcoverings, countertops and back splashes, and for affordable prices too. Everything is bought directly from the products’ manufacturers or quarries, keeping the cost low for consumers. Cost Less encourages customers that are shopping around to bring in quotes they’ve received elsewhere. Chances are, if Cost Less carries an identical product, they’ll either match or beat those quotes.
But service doesn’t stop at the cash register. Cost Less Carpet strives to provide the best customer service amongst its competitors by offering the largest selection, the highest quality products and the lowest prices. Being fully stocked and not relying on samples is another plus for customers. Friendly, knowledgeable employees go above and beyond to ensure customers get the right product for their project, even going as far as to inquire about the customer’s lifestyle, current color scheme and other factors that will affect long-term satisfaction with their products.
1. Cost Less Carpet
5x winner!
1925 SE Fowler St., Richland, 509-737-0547
2521 W. Court St., Pasco, 509-544-9686
costlesscarpetliquidation.com (Pasco)
2. Great Floors
7220 W. Okanogan Pl., Kennewick, 509-491-5100
3. Luke's Carpet and Design Center
8438 W. Gage Blvd., Kennewick, 509-737-1023
