Readers' Choice

May 17, 2017 2:58 PM

2017 Best Furniture: Walker’s Furniture

Mark Walker, founder of Walker’s Furniture, opened the store with his wife in 1980. Their number one concern is quality. They buy imports from around the world at the best prices and pass along quality furniture at reasonable prices to their customers.

Walker’s Furniture has the best customer service in furniture in eastern Washington and the Inland Northwest. They want to make sure their customers are happy with their purchases, whether shopping in one of their showrooms in eastern Washington, Oregon or Idaho or using their website, which is updated regularly to include their current inventory to make shopping accessible to all customers.

Walker’s Furniture has the best and newest technologies in mattresses, featuring brands like iAmerica, Enso Sleep Systems, Bellagio at Home, icomfort, Beautyrest and Tempurpedic. “Our customers, when they come in to buy a mattress, they are surprised by our great selection,” Walker said.

Walker’s got its start in oak furniture but has expanded to include a comprehensive inventory of home furnishings including leather, upholstered seating and dining tables. They make sure all their dining tables have a finished edge. They want their tables and chairs to last for a long time in customers’ homes.

1. Walker's Furniture

5x winner!

205 N. Morain St., Kennewick, 509-374-9773

walkersfurniture.com

2. Ennis Fine Furniture

1895 Fowler St., Richland, 509-783-7471

ennisfurniture.com

3. Mor Furniture for Less

1430 Tapteal Drive, Richland, 866-466-7435

morfurniture.com/locations/tri-cities-furniture

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Kennewick police find water pipe break

Kennewick police find water pipe break 0:17

Kennewick police find water pipe break
Honoring law enforcement for National Police Week 2017 2:25

Honoring law enforcement for National Police Week 2017
Massive sea creature washes up on Indonesian beach 1:53

Massive sea creature washes up on Indonesian beach

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos