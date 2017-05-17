2017 Best Furniture: Walker’s Furniture

Mark Walker, founder of Walker’s Furniture, opened the store with his wife in 1980. Their number one concern is quality. They buy imports from around the world at the best prices and pass along quality furniture at reasonable prices to their customers.
Walker’s Furniture has the best customer service in furniture in eastern Washington and the Inland Northwest. They want to make sure their customers are happy with their purchases, whether shopping in one of their showrooms in eastern Washington, Oregon or Idaho or using their website, which is updated regularly to include their current inventory to make shopping accessible to all customers.
Walker’s Furniture has the best and newest technologies in mattresses, featuring brands like iAmerica, Enso Sleep Systems, Bellagio at Home, icomfort, Beautyrest and Tempurpedic. “Our customers, when they come in to buy a mattress, they are surprised by our great selection,” Walker said.
Walker’s got its start in oak furniture but has expanded to include a comprehensive inventory of home furnishings including leather, upholstered seating and dining tables. They make sure all their dining tables have a finished edge. They want their tables and chairs to last for a long time in customers’ homes.
1. Walker's Furniture
5x winner!
205 N. Morain St., Kennewick, 509-374-9773
2. Ennis Fine Furniture
1895 Fowler St., Richland, 509-783-7471
3. Mor Furniture for Less
1430 Tapteal Drive, Richland, 866-466-7435
