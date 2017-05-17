2017 Best Grocery Store: Yoke’s Fresh Markets

Walking through the doors of a Yoke’s Fresh Market isn’t quite like walking into any other grocery store. From the vibrant colors to the smiling employees, Yoke’s stands on its own. From the deli to the overflowing produce section to the bakery, Yoke’s makes the “Fresh” in its name a priority.
“We call ourselves ‘fresh’ for a reason,” District Manager Steve Beckman said. “If we’ve done our job, when a guest leaves, they’re crazy about us.”
Beckman, who also serves as the south Richland store manager, said anyone walking into a Yoke’s Fresh Market for the first time should expect to see an emphasis on fresh foods, a clean store and a lot of smiling faces, thanks to the store’s status as a local employee-owned company.
“Virtually every person here is an owner, and I think there’s a sense of pride and teamwork that’s reflected in our stores and our associates,” Beckman said. “Happy employees equal good service.”
Yoke’s Fresh Markets has kept its focus regional. The company has 17 stores, all in Washington and Idaho. Four of those stand in Tri-Cities: The stores in Pasco and Kennewick each opened in 2003, followed by West Richland in 2005 and south Richland in 2014.
“We understand there are a lot of places to shop,” Bekcman said. “We appreciate the guests we have.”
1. Yoke's Fresh Markets
Multiple Mid-Columbia locations
2. WinCo
4602 W. Clearwater Ave., Kennewick, 509-783-1997
101 Columbia Point Dr., Richland, 509-942-1557
3. Fred Meyer
2811 W. 10th Ave., Kennewick, 509-735-8700
101 Wellsian Way, Richland, 509-943-8340
