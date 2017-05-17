Trang and Luoc Van Ngyuen, owners of Van’s Jewelry.
Trang and Luoc Van Ngyuen, owners of Van’s Jewelry. Courtesy Laura Kostad

May 17, 2017 2:49 PM

2017 Best Jewelry Store: Van’s Jewelry

Recently Trang and Luoc Van Nguyen celebrated 33 years of business. Earning another first place People’s Choice award is an affirmation of the reason for their longevity. Luoc puts it simply, “We work hard—really hard.” And that’s no understatement.

Luoc came to the U.S. from Vietnam shortly after the end of the war in 1973, with barely a dime in his pocket; but through his tenacity and hard-fast diligence, his efforts paid off. He developed a passion for jewelry making while working at McVicker’s in Richland, which inspired him to open his own shop. Trang, also an immigrant from Vietnam, came into Luoc’s shop one day with a piece of jewelry needing repair, and the rest is history.

Today, the store carries an impressive array of high-end, high quality products from venerable brands. They are well-known for their diamonds. “We stock only the highest quality,” Luoc asserted. Their custom design work is also a unique facet of the business, which Luoc has a particular passion for. “He loves to see happiness on the customer’s face when they look at their piece,” Trang said. It’s a fast turn-around too—usually only one or two days.

“We’re not young anymore,” Luoc said, looking to his son, Jesse, who also tends the shop. With loyal multi-generational customers and even ones from out of town, it sounds like someone will have to carry on the legacy.

“Thank you for supporting us,” said Trang. “We are very lucky,” Luoc added.

