May 17, 2017 2:44 PM

2017 Best Tattoo Parlor: Monarch Tattoo

This year’s win is especially meaningful to Jason Young and Kody Flannery, co-owners of the three-time People’s Choice top pick Monarch Tattoo. “It’s our first year owning Monarch exclusively,” said Young. The pair affirms People’s Choice’s testament to the exceptional job their team has done since the shop’s start in 2000.

Flannery and Young both exude a passion for their art, asserting “quality tattoos above everything else,” as their creed. “There are a lot of great shops in the area,” Young said, but what sets Monarch apart is its “good, solid crew” and “each artist’s separate personality,” which forms a firm foundation for serving their diverse clientele. “We get working class people…people from all walks of life,” said Flannery. “We cater to all… The cool part about tattooing is the diversity.”

Naturally, when it comes to being in the business of permanently altering a person’s appearance, it’s a very personal line of work, and excellent customer service is integral. Whether it’s creating something new, touching up, fixing or removing, Young said, “We have to sound confident, and treat them like a human being.”

“Educating clients and providing advice is a major part of the business,” Flannery added. “But when something unexpected does go wrong, it’s also being willing to figure out how to make it right.”

As a result of their dedication and ethics, repeat customers and a busy appointment schedule are common at Monarch. “Our customers, they rock!” said Young. “We’re here because of our clients—past, present, and future,” Flannery added.

1. Monarch Tattoo

320 W. Kennewick Ave., Kennewick, 509-582-5598

monarchtattoo.com

2. Thunderhand Tattoo

1358 Jadwin Ave., Richland, 509-713-7770

thunderhandtattoo.com

3. 13 Shades

209 W. Kennewick Ave., Kennewick, 509-586-8212

13shadestattoo.com

