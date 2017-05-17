2017 Best Dentist: Lifetime Dental

From the moment you walk in, it’s clear that the five-time People’s Choice winner strives to set their practice apart. “A lot of medical and dental offices are very sterile, because that’s how it’s always been done. We decided it doesn’t have to be that way,” said owner Dr. Michael Breier, DMD, PC. The reception area is warm and inviting, offering patients the comforts of home. But care doesn’t stop there.
In addition to prodigiously pursuing continuing education, as well as maintaining the latest in equipment innovations, Dr. Breier says the most important skill his team works to hone is their ability to serve.
Practiced day-to-day in the office, Lifetime Dental also serves their community through partnerships with a wide array of local charities. “Business and charity go hand-in-hand—you can’t have one without the other,” Breier said. In March, Lifetime Dental hosted its first on-site charity event — a day of free dental care for veterans, which assisted over 40 community members—a proud moment for former Navy man, Dr. Breier.
Breier says his secret to success is undoubtedly the patients. Lifetime Dental feels blessed to have patients who have been with them since their beginning in 2001. “Patients were calling to make sure they didn’t miss the People’s Choice vote… It’s because of them that our staff enjoys longevity—both leave every day feeling better than when they came in,” said Dr. Breier, who wishes to thank his patients for their long-term relationships and ongoing support that have made it all possible.
