Nouveau Day Spa offers a complete range of services, from manicures to massages.
Nouveau Day Spa offers a complete range of services, from manicures to massages. Tri-City Herald
Nouveau Day Spa offers a complete range of services, from manicures to massages. Tri-City Herald

Readers' Choice

May 17, 2017 2:04 PM

2017 Best Spa: Nouveau Day Spa

Nouveau Skin Care and Day Spa is the premier spa in southeast Washington, offering a complete line of nail services, comprehensive skin care and a day spa menu. And they offer arguably the best pedicure in the Tri-Cities. Customers love how their pedicures leave their skin feeling super soft and well-treated.

From the moment customers walk in for their appointment, they are greeted on time and taken into a beautiful locker room to change and prep for their spa service. The facility is impeccably clean and quiet to maintain a relaxing ambiance.

Nouveau only uses top-of-the-line hair, nail and skin care products for a truly world-class experience. Their trained professionals take good care of clients and give each the individual attention to detail that a quality spa service requires. Read more about their services on their website.

Nouveau Day Spa Gift Cards are a popular gift to give and receive. Gift cards are available for purchase at the reception desk and on their website. You can purchase dollar amount gift cards or purchase one of their many gift card packages, including: Nouveau Spa Day, The Gentleman’s Escape, The Ultimate Spa Day, Seaweed Body Treatment, and Steamy Wonder (a very relaxing treatment where the body is enveloped in therapeutic steam).

1. Nouveau Day Spa

5x winner!

8136 W. Grandridge Blvd., Kennewick, 509-736-2321

nouveauspa.com

2. Z Place Salon and Spa

3600 S. Zintel Way, Kennewick, 509-735-2524

zplacesalonspa.com

3. Elements Massage

83 Keene Rd., Richland, 509-368-7875

elementsmassage.com/richland

