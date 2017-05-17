2017 Best Hair Salon: Studio One

Kathy and Sylvester Nunez are the co-owners of Studio One Salons. Kathy, who has been in the business for 20 years and owner of Studio One for 10 years, believes that what sets Studio One apart is their passion for the industry, as well as continued education. They are continually attending and teaching classes all over the U.S. and bringing their knowledge of the latest trends and techniques here to the Tri-Cities.
Studio One specializes in advanced coloring and cutting techniques, such as balayage and hair painting. They also have mastered cutting-edge services such as skin care, lash extensions and brow enhancement. Areola re-pigmentation for breast cancer survivors was recently added to their service menu. Kathy says that at Studio One, they keep the experience fun while demonstrating their passion for great hair created in a team-based atmosphere.
Their staff continues to grow and they opened a second location called Encore by Studio One Salon in August 2016. The Studio One Salons have a big social media following as they continue to share their stunning online portfolio. Follow Studio One on Facebook and Instagram: @studioonesalon, @encorebystudioonesalon and @hairbykathynunez.
1. Studio One
101 N. Union St., Ste. 101, Kennewick, 509-735-3354
Encore by Studio One -
123 Gage Blvd., Richland, 509-820-3636
2. The Mint
4309 W. 27th Place, Ste. 105, Kennewick, 509-735-4785
3. Z Place Salon and Spa
3600 S. Zintel Way, Kennewick, 509-735-2524
