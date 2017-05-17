2017 Best Health and Fitness Club: Gold’s Gym

General Manager Kyle Silvieus has walked into quite the legacy of excellence at Gold’s Gym of Kennewick, which, along with its partner gym in Richland, is celebrating another year of being Tri-Cities’ gym of choice.
Silvieus says it’s their high level of customer care that keeps their 9,000 members coming back. “Our amenities are what initially draw people in, but it’s our customer service that keeps them with us for the long haul,” he said. New members receive a free, one-on-one consultation with an in-house personal trainer, which gives newbies a touch point as they explore the gym and fine-tune their exercise routines. A 24-hour open gym on weekdays and at least two of every machine are available help to facilitate this.
“We’re a full-scale fitness club with a community feel,” said Silvieus, who encourages his employees to take part in fitness class offerings, in order to better speak to members’ needs. All classes, except hot yoga, are free with membership. “We are results driven,” Silvieus emphasized. “We don’t simply rent a treadmill, we show our members how to use it and the rest of the gym, so that they can achieve the results they desire.”
Improvements to the ab and functional fitness area are coming soon, in addition to a newly refinished basketball court and regularly updated equipment.
Both locations encourage residents who don’t currently have a gym membership to stop in for a free, week-long trial pass to try out Gold’s Gym’s facilities.
