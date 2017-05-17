2017 Best Insurance Agency: Joe Peterson Insurance

On April 1, JPI insurance Solutions and its namesake, Joe Peterson, celebrated 14 years serving the Tri-Cities, and the agency continues to grow and thrive. The Joe Peterson Insurance Agency began with a handful of employees and a goal of providing risk management solutions for families and small businesses.
Peterson still stands at the helm of the company, and his priorities remain set on making a difference and finding the right insurance. A focus on treating each customer as an individual has paid off; so far in 2017, Peterson’s hired two additional employees to keep up with growing demand.
“Instead of trying to fit someone in a box, we listen to the customer and find out what he or she needs,” office manager Wendy Schell said. “We try to be creative in meeting the client’s needs.”
JPI covers a range of insurance, both personal and commercial, including home, auto, RV, life and business. The company is independently owned and operated, and Schell said that makes a difference: they have flexibility because they access multiple markets.
In addition to the primary office in Kennewick, they also have a Richland office available by appointment and a Salem location.
1. Joe Peterson Insurance
8927 W. Tucannon Ave., Ste. 102, Kennewick, 509-736-3599
303 Bradley Blvd., Ste. 100, Richland, 509-943-2999
2. Scott Smith, State Farm
4303 W. 27th Ave., Ste. A, Kennewick, 509-783-0172
3. Monteith Insurance
8518 W. Gage Blvd., Ste. 1, Kennewick, 509-203-4578
