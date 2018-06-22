Wildland fire strike teams converge to battle blaze near Easterday Farms south of Finley

National Weather Service confirmed a tornado touched down north of Darlington in Butte County on Thursday, June 21. The tornado formed during a severe thunderstorm in the area between 1:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. This video was taken from Highway 96.
Dean Jones was watching his son Mike compete in the Halifax Insurance 100 race on June 16, 2018 at a Virginia speedway when Mike’s car hit off a competitor while making a turn, spinning the vehicle out of control, crashing and catching fire.
A group of guerrilla art activists transformed a billboard in Emeryville, California, in the early hours of June 21, to say, “We make kids disappear,” attributing the quote to Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).
Video from the Kennewick Police Department shows a geyser spraying from a broken water main early Friday morning in the area of North Dayton Street and West Deschutes Avenue. City crews have responded to make repairs.
A Bridgewater, Mass., woman was able to fight off a man who police say assaulted and attempted to abduct her as she was out for a run. Gordon Lyons was arrested and charged with assault and kidnapping.
Elephants have a keen nose. They have more smell receptors than any mammal – including dogs – and can sniff out food that is several miles away. A new study tests their ability to distinguish between similar smelling plants.
An MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter aircrew from Coast Guard Air Station Astoria safely hoisted three fishermen who became stranded on rocks when the tide rose in Willapa Bay, Washington, on June 20, 2018. The individuals were transported to a nearby beach.