Drone view of Campground of Dreams

Landowner Brad Rew has a vision of turning his 58-acres of land along the Yakima River in Richland into an equestrian campground. Layers of expensive regulations are causing him to reconsider his plans to build a 25-site camping area.
National Weather Service confirmed a tornado touched down north of Darlington in Butte County on Thursday, June 21. The tornado formed during a severe thunderstorm in the area between 1:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. This video was taken from Highway 96.

Dean Jones was watching his son Mike compete in the Halifax Insurance 100 race on June 16, 2018 at a Virginia speedway when Mike’s car hit off a competitor while making a turn, spinning the vehicle out of control, crashing and catching fire.

An MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter aircrew from Coast Guard Air Station Astoria safely hoisted three fishermen who became stranded on rocks when the tide rose in Willapa Bay, Washington, on June 20, 2018. The individuals were transported to a nearby beach.