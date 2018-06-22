Drone tour of Duportail Bridge construction site

Project superintendent John Oldham tells about construction progress on the Duportail Bridge across the Yakima in Richland.
By
Tornado touches down momentarily in Idaho

Northwest News

Tornado touches down momentarily in Idaho

National Weather Service confirmed a tornado touched down north of Darlington in Butte County on Thursday, June 21. The tornado formed during a severe thunderstorm in the area between 1:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. This video was taken from Highway 96.

Father pulls son from burning car after race crash

National

Father pulls son from burning car after race crash

Dean Jones was watching his son Mike compete in the Halifax Insurance 100 race on June 16, 2018 at a Virginia speedway when Mike’s car hit off a competitor while making a turn, spinning the vehicle out of control, crashing and catching fire.

Stranded fishermen rescued in Willapa Bay

Washington State

Stranded fishermen rescued in Willapa Bay

An MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter aircrew from Coast Guard Air Station Astoria safely hoisted three fishermen who became stranded on rocks when the tide rose in Willapa Bay, Washington, on June 20, 2018. The individuals were transported to a nearby beach.

Inside the nose of an elephant

Special Reports

Inside the nose of an elephant

Elephants have a keen nose. They have more smell receptors than any mammal – including dogs – and can sniff out food that is several miles away. A new study tests their ability to distinguish between similar smelling plants.