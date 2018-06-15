George and Pat Jones Community Service Day 2018

The Department of Health and Human Resources takes an inside look at an undocumented immigrant children's shelter in Texas, the largest licensed child care facility in the nation. Note: video has no audio.
Manager Scott Servais discussed Mariners' 2-1 loss to the Boston Red Sox on June 14, and had praise for Felix Hernandez: "When he pitches like that and that kind of energy the rest of our team feeds off it and everybody in the ballpark."
Summer's not even here yet, but this video for "Enchant: A World of Christmas Wonder" may get you in a holiday mood early. The event will also feature an artisan market, ice skating ponds and will run at Seattle's Safeco Field from Nov. 23-Dec. 30.
A suspect has been arrested in an arson attempt in Union City, California. She was caught on surveillance video trying to light a Molotov cocktail outside of Safari Kid preschool and daycare, police said. Authorities are investigating her motive.
Ex-Major League Baseball player Mat Latos was ejected from a Can-Am baseball game in Little Falls, New Jersey, on June 9, after he sparked a bench-clearing brawl between the his current team, the New Jersey Jackals, and the Rockland Boulders.