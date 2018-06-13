Drone footage of DEA fentanyl raid in Finley

Seattle Mariners first baseman Ryon Healy has hit three home runs his past two games to give him 13 for the season. And he helped the Mariners to a 6-3 victory over the Angels on Tuesday to improve to 43-24.
Seattle Mariners outfielder Mitch Haniger discusses his big night, hitting two home runs and throwing out a runner from the right-field corner to flash his arm in a 6-3 Mariners win over the Angels. Video courtesy of Root Sports.
A raccoon in St. Paul Minnesota got attention for climbing an office tower in downtown St. Paul, Minnesota. Social media users are using the hashtag #mprraccoon to track the raccoon that scaled more than 20 stories.
This little-known facility at 619 54th Ave. E in Fife is a medium security 23-bed facility operated by Pioneer Human Services, a nonprofit that has a contract with the federal government to hold immigrant children separated from their families.