President Trump and Kim Jong Un shake hands for a historic first meeting

President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un shook hands in Sentosa Island, Singapore on Tuesday ahead of the first summit between a sitting US president and a North Korean leader.
AP
Suicides are rising across the U.S.

Suicide is on the rise across the United States. It is more than a mental health condition — states and communities can adopt comprehensive strategies to prevent suicide.

Webcam shows red-tailed hawks raising a family

From hatching to first flight, the Clovis (Calif.) Police Department has had its eye on this attentive red-tailed hawk family living on the Old Town Clovis Water Tower since April 24, 2018. On Thursday, one of the "babies" took its first flight.